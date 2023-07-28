Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala will make your jaw drop

On July 6 of this year, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's first song from the movie Jailer, Kaavaala, was released. The song, which has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and Shilpa Rao become an instant hit among the audiences since the minute it was released. Many people are loving the peppy tunes of Kaavaala, and several have even tried to recreate the hook step that Tamannaah Bhatia does in this song. Among the various dance performances that have been shared to Kaavaala, one video has caught the attention of many and is going viral.

What is shown in this dance video of Kaavaala?

Snapshot of woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala.(Instagram/@Anjana Chandran)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Anjana Chandran. It shows her standing in the middle of the living room in her home, dressed in a purple coloured lehenga. As the song Kaavaala plays, she energetically grooves to it. Chandran even matches her expressions with the song.

Watch the video of Anjana Chandran dancing to the song Kaavaala here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on July 16. Since being posted on social media, it has been liked more than 5,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several reactions in the comments section. Many people praised and loved her performance.

Check out what people are saying about this dance performance here:

An individual added, "Liked your improvisation, you did a fantastic performance." A second shared, "Don't ask how many times I have watched this is." A third posted, "Damn this is better than the original." A fourth commented, "Moves while whistling part on, and that naughty smile had me going back!" A fifth wrote, "Speechless. You absolutely KILLED IT. The second half, Omg." Many others have reacted using heart emojis on this post. What are your thoughts on this dance performance? Did you like it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}