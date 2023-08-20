Woman’s incredible belly dance to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Mashallah stuns people

A woman’s belly dance performance to the hit track Mashallah has left people stunned. A video shared on Instagram shows how she skillfully showcases her dance steps.

The image shows a woman's belly dance to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Mashallah. (Instagram/@juhi_sheikh__)

The Insta user, who goes by the handle @juhi_sheikh, posted the video on her page on the platform. “Say mashallah,” she wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show her dressed in a beautiful green lehenga. With her hair tied in a bun, she is seen sporting a minimal makeup look. As the video progresses, she is seen showing varied belly dance moves perfectly matching the tunes of the hit track.

About the song:

Mashallah, picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is from the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. With lyrics from Kausar Munir, the song is sung by Wajid and Shreya Ghoshal.

Take a look at this video of the woman’s fiery performance:

The video was posted a few months ago on April 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected close to 24,000 likes. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this woman’s dance?

“So beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome moves,” added another. “Incredible,” joined a third. “Amazing dance,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this woman’s belly dance performance? Did her dance leave you stunned?