Woman’s incredible dance to Move Your Body will leave you stunned. Watch

Dance videos are highly-popular on social media. Many people upload videos of their choreographies, while some may share clips of them doing impromptu dances. And thanks to the entertainment value of such clips many of them also go viral on social media. Now, another dance video that has grabbed thousands of eyeballs shows a woman dancing to the song Move Your Body by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy and Hard Kaur. The song is from the 2007 film Johnny Gaddaar.

Woman’s incredible dance to Move Your Body will leave you stunned.(Instagram/@Priyal Tiwari)

This video is shared on Instagram by user Priyal Tiwari. Tiwari is a content creator from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who at times also shares videos of her dancing to various songs. In this particular clip, she can be seen grooving to the song Move Your Body. Her incredible dance steps match the beats of the song. She can also be seen lip-syncing the song. In the caption of the post, Tiwari wrote, “It’s been a while since I’ve posted a dance video.”

Watch the video of Priyal Tiwari dancing to the song Move Your Body here:

This post was shared on July 4. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to 3 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many have also liked the video.

Earlier, another dance video had gone viral on social media. It showed a mom-daughter duo giving a power-packed performance to the song Lat Lag Gayee from the 2012 film Race 2. This song is originally picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the video, which was shared by the mother-daughter duo on Instagram, you can see them standing in their home's living room. When the song starts, they both give an incredible performance on it. You can watch the video of this mom-daughter duo here.

