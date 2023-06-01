Woman's incredible dance to the mashup of Players x Say it right will stun you. Watch

Several dance videos capture our attention and they may even go viral because of their entertainment value. And thanks to social media, we get to see several amazing performances by people from around the world. Now, another dance clip has been making waves on Instagram. It shows a woman in a saree dancing to the mashup of Players x Say it right. This mashup has been going viral on Instagram for a while now and many have shared their choreographies on it.

Woman dances to Player x Say it right.(Instagram/@agent_tina_official)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by dancer @agent_tina_official on Instagram, you can see her wearing a bright coloured saree. She also has goggles on. As she is standing in front of the camera, she energetically dances to the mix of Players x Say it right.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been poked close to 75,000 times. Many have also commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Wow, you slayeddd." A second added, "She did better than anyone else." A third posted, "You just nailed it, ma'am." A fourth expressed, "This was great."