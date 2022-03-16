Woman’s reaction on meeting her great granddaughter is too adorable to watch

For parents, their kids hold the most special place in their hearts but for grandparents it is even more cherishing to meet their grandchildren. Life comes a full circle when one generation meets the next generation whom they love to spoil with all the love and affection when they visit them. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a woman who travelled 2,000 miles to surprise her grandmother so she could meet with her great granddaughter for the first time. The great grandmother’s reaction on meeting the baby will definitely melt your heart.

The video opens with the woman carrying her child as she opens the door to her grandmother’s home. Her grandmother can’t control her emotions when she sees her great granddaughter for the first time. The woman gets really overwhelmed as she holds the baby in her arms, who is smiling.

“Travelled 2,000 miles to surprise my grandma with her new great grand baby,” says the text on the video.

The video was uploaded by the woman named Grace De Young on her Instagram handle on March 1. It has received 1.8 million views so far. Her child’s name is Elianna Grace.

“About a week ago my mom flew me out so my grandma can meet her great grand baby for the first time. It was such a sweet surprise. So thankful I can rewatch this moment again and again,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I’m so crying! What a precious baby and what a sweet surprise,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Beautiful…and wow does great grandma look marvellous!! Baby is just beautiful, too!” posted another user. A third commented, “I thought she was your mom! She looks very young and pretty!

What do you think about this adorable video of the woman meeting her great granddaughter for the first time?