Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

If you’re a fan of Bollywood songs, chances are you’re familiar with the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is from Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film Sultan. The Internet is filled with various renditions of the melodious song. Now, there is a latest inclusion to that list. There is a possibility that you will fall in love with it after hearing the soulful rendition by an Instagram user named Akanksha Dhyani.

“Here is the short cover of Jag Ghoomeya from my bua’s garden. Please ignore any background or wind noise because outdoor recordings are like that,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows the woman singing the song using a ukulele.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 7,200 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Beautifully sung and you looking so pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sounded like the unplugged of the original. Beautiful work,” expressed another. “I loved the entire package. The background , the ukulele , and your voice,” commented a third.

Here's the original song from the film Sultan featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON