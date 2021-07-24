Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people
trending

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

The video of the woman singing ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:39 PM IST
The image shows the musician performing a rendition of ‘Jag Ghoomeya’.(Instagram/@vocal_expressions)

If you’re a fan of Bollywood songs, chances are you’re familiar with the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is from Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film Sultan. The Internet is filled with various renditions of the melodious song. Now, there is a latest inclusion to that list. There is a possibility that you will fall in love with it after hearing the soulful rendition by an Instagram user named Akanksha Dhyani.

“Here is the short cover of Jag Ghoomeya from my bua’s garden. Please ignore any background or wind noise because outdoor recordings are like that,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows the woman singing the song using a ukulele.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 7,200 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Beautifully sung and you looking so pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sounded like the unplugged of the original. Beautiful work,” expressed another. “I loved the entire package. The background , the ukulele , and your voice,” commented a third.

Here's the original song from the film Sultan featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP