News / Trending / Woman's semi-classical dance to Kehna Hi Kya wins hearts, netizens find it 'graceful'

Woman's semi-classical dance to Kehna Hi Kya wins hearts, netizens find it 'graceful'

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 07, 2023 07:03 PM IST

The video was shared on Instagram by an artist Sakshi Singh. Watch the clip here.

A woman's beautiful dance to the song Kehna Hi Kya by AR Rahman from the film Bombay has become a sensation on social media. Her amazing dance prompted many to flock to the comments section of the post and give rave reviews.

Snapshot of the woman dancing.
The video was shared on Instagram by an artist Sakshi Singh. It shows her dressed in a skirt and top. The video is shot in a way that you can only notice the silhouette of the woman. As the song plays, Singh gracefully dances to it. Each of her steps matches the beats of the song.

Watch the video shared by Singh here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh likes. The share also has numerous comments. Many were left mesmerised by her performance.

Here’s what people are saying about the dance performance:

An individual wrote, “I am speechless, just awesome!"

A second added, "When someone asks me what gracefulness is I'm gonna show them this."

"Such a delightful feeling watching the silhouette moves," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Dancing like a doll, fabulous."

A fifth commented, "Your steps are so clean and clear and the smoothness in ur steps is wow. Amazing keep up your talent!"

A sixth said, "My God, I just love her graceful moves."

"Superb performance, I also want to learn how to dance like this. Just beautiful," wrote a seventh.

Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis. What are your thoughts on this semi-classical dance performance?

