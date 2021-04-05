Woman’s swift dress change during performance stuns netizens. Watch

Dance performances videos by people can easily wow one. And this Instagram video showing a woman changing her dress in a blink of an eye in the middle of a dance performance may do just the same to you. Shared by filmmaker Shirish Kunder, the video is a must-watch.

The video starts with a woman approaching her partner wearing a bright blue-coloured dress as the text, “she’s got the wrong dress on,” appears on the screen. The partner, also a little confused, proceeds to start the performance. As the clip goes on, the woman changes her dress in a heartbeat.

Take a look at the video to figure out how:

Shared on March 30, the clip has garnered over 1,130 likes and many comments. People were surprised at the smooth yet amazing costume change by the women and lauded her talent with clapping hands emojis.

“I had to watch this multiple times...I think I figured it out...but I won’t spoil it for others so it’s for me to know,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow!” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?