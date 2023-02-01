Women beautifully singing Marathi and Rajasthani songs will win your heart

The internet is full of videos of people displaying their talents to the world. Those are the videos that never cease to amaze netizens. Just like this clip video that has gone viral on the internet. It shows women singing two different songs in their local Marathi and Rajasthani languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins to show the women dressed in their traditional attire. One of them can be heard singing Reshmachya Reghani while the other is singing Banna Re. Both of their voices sound melodious. This video was shared by Instagram user @songbirdtunes.

Take a look at the clip below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Don't they sound amazing? This video was shared on January 15. Since being uploaded, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has received over 1.8 million views and the number is only increasing. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Superb and so interesting." A second person added, "Great. Amazing combination of songs." "Beautiful fusion. That's my India. Diverse but one... keep it up girls. Lots of love," said a third Instagram user. A fourth person added, "Goosebumps when I heard it the first time. " Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.