Women can’t keep calm after spotting Phoebe Buffay lookalike. Watch

Unless you have never seen Friends or ever seen posts related to the show, you may not need any introduction to Phoebe Buffay. Essayed by Lisa Kudrow, the character is one of the main ones in the popular American sitcom. And people are again reminded of her after a video shared on Instagram created a buzz. The clip shows the reactions of two women to spotting a person who looks just like the character.

“Is she for real?” reads the caption shared on Instagram along with the video. The clip opens to show a text that reads, “POV you saw real life Phoebe Buffay in the center of Athens.” The clip then shows a street musician dressed up just like the character from the show. What makes the video even more interesting to see is the background score. It is the Smelly Cat jingle from the show that was often sung by Phoebe Buffay.

The video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has further gathered several comments.

“She is Regina Phalange,” joked a Instagram user referencing Phoebe Buffay’s alter ego Regina Phalange. “That’s totally Regina,” joined in another. “No dude it's Ursula,” posted another mentioning another character, twin sister of Phoebe Buffay. “Phoebe doesn't play the cello tho,” wrote a fourth.

