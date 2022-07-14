Women dance to Mehndi Hai Rachnewali from Zubeidaa while attending best friend’s wedding. Watch

There are certain Hindi songs that are so melodious that their power to mesmerise people never fade away. The song Mehndi Hai Rachnewali from the 2001 film Zubeidaa is one such tune. Probably that is the reason, people still use the hit number in their dance videos. Just like this video shared by choreographer Akanksha whose Insta bio says that she specializes in Bollywood Dance.

“At our best friend’s mehndi … doing our own dances on the side,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip shows two women showcasing amazing moves while grooving to the song that was featured on actor Karisma Kapoor.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 18. Since being shared, has gathered over 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 8,500 likes. People posted various comments to showcase their reactions to the video.

“This song is gold,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” expressed another. “Hahahah so cute,” wrote a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

