Women in Nepal dance to Queen’s London Thumakda, their energetic performance wows people. Watch

London Thumakda, a peppy song from the film Queen, has been a fan favourite since its release. There are many who still love to show their dancing skills while grooving to the hit track. There is a latest addition to that list and it shows a group of dancers from Nepal. Chances are, their energetic performance will make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too.

The group shared the video with the name of the song as caption. The video opens to show four women in front of a camera. They then go on to show some cool moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 11.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many reacted with heart or clapping emotions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“So cool,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow this is so cool,” expressed another. “So refreshing! Can't stop watching,” expressed a third. “I don't comment on any reels or anything. But this one really made me comment... Brilliant one,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the dance video?