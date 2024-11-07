Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Worked 90-hour weeks': CEO says work-life balance is not for start-up founders

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 07, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Despite his massive success, Todd Graves emphasizes that the path to greatness is paved with long hours and sacrifices.

A billionaire co-founder and a CEO has a simple message for aspiring entrepreneurs: work-life balance is a myth, especially in the early stages of building a company.

Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s co-founder and CEO(Instagram/Todd Graves)
Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s co-founder and CEO(Instagram/Todd Graves)

"Work-life balance isn’t for entrepreneurs," Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s co-founder and CEO, told CNBC Make It, explaining that the commitment required to build a business is far more intense than most realise.

Despite his massive success, Graves emphasizes that the path to greatness was paved with long hours and sacrifices, the CNBC report added. To make his Baton Rouge-based chicken finger chain a success, Graves worked relentless 90-hour weeks at a California oil refinery, fished for salmon in Alaska, and did whatever it took to lay the foundation for Raising Cane.

"I can’t tell you how many 15, 16-hour days I’ve worked in a row," says Graves, who now oversees a company valued in the billions. He also goe on to say that at times, his family life became intertwined with work—his wife would bring their two kids to the office for dinner and playtime before he’d return to the grind.

Today, Graves, who owns 90 per cent of Raising Cane’s, still maintains a demanding schedule but has figured out how to balance his commitments, allowing him to spend quality time with family and friends. According to an instance shared by him with CNBC, during vacations, he’s often up by 4.30 am to get work done, so he can join his family by 11 am and make the most of the rest of the day with them.

(Also Read: Is four-day workweek the secret to beating burnout and boosting work-life balance? Here's what experts say)

Amid burnouts and work-life balance

In recent months, growing concerns have emerged about the mental health of young professionals, with many struggling to maintain a work-life balance amid erratic work schedules and overwhelming expectations.

Experts warn that the high-pressure environment many young employees face is contributing to rising health issues, including heart attacks and other stress-related ailments.

Numerous reports have surfaced of professionals in high-stress jobs experiencing severe burnout, with some tragically succumbing to heart attacks or strokes at an alarming rate. These incidents have brought to light the unhealthy work culture that many young workers are grappling with, particularly in fast-paced industries where long hours and constant availability are often expected.

(Also Read: Company asks candidates not to apply if their goal is 'work-life balance', Reddit post shocks people)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //