Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic

Today people from across the world are celebrating World Elephant Day. Every year this day, dedicated to the gentle giants, is celebrated on August 12. The day was initiated in 2011 by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark. It is a day that highlights the issues related to illegal poaching and ivory trade. It also raises awareness about those elephants that are kept in captivity. People have now taken to social media to share their messages on this special day, including actor Dia Mirza.

“Let’s celebrate these incredible sentient beings today and every day. On this #WorldElephantDay pledge your support to protect and secure the #RightOfPassage to save our #Elephants. Asian Elephant is the #NationalHeritageAnimal of #India,” she wrote. Her post is complete with a sweet image.

Take a look at the post shared by Dia Mirza:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Beautiful picture,” wrote a Twitter user. “We should protect the gentle giants,” shared another.

