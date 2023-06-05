World Environment Day 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts sand turtle with 2320 plastic bottles

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, is being celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm. This year, as the day marks its 50th anniversary, the United Nations has chosen the theme ‘beat plastic pollution’ to raise awareness about the pressing issue of plastic waste. As part of the global efforts, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a stunning turtle sculpture using 2320 plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork not only showcases his artistic prowess but also sends a powerful message about combating plastic pollution.

World Environment Day 2023: Turtle made by Sudarsan Pattnaik using 2320 plastic bottles. (Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Sudarsan Pattanaik shared his masterpiece on Twitter a few hours ago with the caption, “On the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay2023 , My SandArt on a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message’ # BeatPlasticPollution’ #UnPlasticIndia, at Puri beach in Odisha, India.”

The sculpture created by Sudarsan Pattnaik is inspired by this year’s World Environment Day theme, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. The giant turtle art serves as a powerful reminder for individuals to make simple yet impactful changes in their daily lives to minimize their plastic usage and contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Take a look at Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art here:

News agency ANI shared a video featuring Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art. While sharing the video, they wrote, “On the occasion of World Environment Day sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message “Beat Plastic Pollution” Un Plastic India, at Puri beach in Odisha.”

Watch the video below:

The posts, since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, quickly gained widespread attention, accumulating thousands of views and eliciting numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Pattnaik’s sand art:

“Wah! Great sir, you are the inspiration for the many generations to come!” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Amazing.” “Very creative art!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Great art with wonderful message.” “Together, we can make a difference and create a greener future for all,” shared a fifth. What are your thoughts on Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art?

