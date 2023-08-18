World's Cheapest Home? Why this Michigan house is listed for $1

A two-bedroom ranch style house in Michigan has been listed for sale for just one dollar. As per the website of Zillow on which the listing has been made, the house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The heating features is forced air and natural gas. The total interior livable area has been advertised to be 724 sqft. The year of construction of the house is 1956 and its roof is made of asphalt.

The house for sale in Michigan(Website of Zillow)

"Introducing the "World's Cheapest Home!" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ?????," read the overview for the house.

"Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime," read the overview further.

"Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch. The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it," wrote realtor Christopher Hubel in the description.

"Imagine a garden so wild, even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow. The overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party," said the description.

Meanwhile, realtor Hubel expects that after all offers from potential buyers are made, the house might fetch his client a deal for $45,000 to $50,000. Hubel told Crain’s Detroit Business that doing the renovation of the house on one's own would likely cost about $20,000. But if the buyer sought the help of a company to do the revamp, the cost might come at around $45,000.

“I’ve wanted to do this for years. A property will always find its true market value unless you overprice it. This is a chance to show that,” Hubel told Crain’s of the $1 asking price.

The last date to apply for the offer is Wednesday, August 23, 2023 by 10:00 am.