‘World’s happiest dogs’: Poodles go viral for their adorable smiles

Have you met the 'world's happiest poodles' yet? A Chinese blogger, named Abbie Qu shared the pictures of her brightly smiling dogs, who have now become an internet sensation. And needless to say, the adorable pictures and videos of her dogs have won the hearts of many. (Also Reader: Golden Retriever dog's adorable smile is a stress buster. Watch cute video)

Snapshot of the smiling poodles.(Instagram/@Abbie Qu)

Abbie Qu's five poodles are named Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng, and Bobo. These charming canines have gained countless viewers with their infectious smiles. Notably, their Instagram account boasts a fanbase exceeding one hundred thousand followers.

Take a look at one of the videos of the dogs that was shared on Abbie Qu's Instagram:

Another video shows a poodle getting a haircut.

This clip shows a day out with the poodles.

Since these clips were shared, each of them have received millions of views. Many people have also shared likes and comments on the posts. Several thought that the dogs are absolutely adorable and many admired the smiles.

Here's what people are saying about these poodles:

An individual wrote, "Oh my God, I love that smile." "So cute," commented a second. A third shared, "I fell in love with those eyes." A fourth added, "I cannot handle this cuteness!" A fifth posted, "These dogs are really smiling, what breed is this?" A sixth said, "Omg, she is so cute and adorable. The smile is unreal!" Several others have reacted using heart emojis on the videos.