Sat, Oct 11, 2025
World’s most valuable gold dress sets dazzling record in Guinness Book, worth over $1 million

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 03:18 pm IST

A record-breaking gold dress amazed audiences, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Fashion often goes beyond fabric and thread, becoming a reflection of individuality, art, and heritage. The latest masterpiece to capture the world’s imagination is a dress unlike any other — a creation crafted entirely from gold. Recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, this extraordinary dress is officially the world’s most valuable gold garment, priced at an astounding $1,088,000 (£805,870.72).

A gold dress weighing over 10 kg set a world record for its $1,088,000 value.(Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)
A gold dress weighing over 10 kg set a world record for its $1,088,000 value.(Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

According to Guinness World Records, the dress is made of 1,270.5 g (44.8 oz) of 21-karat gold, with a total weight of 8,810.7 g (310.7 oz). The completed look includes a grand hayar (headdress), an ornate crown, and matching earrings, bringing the total ensemble weight to 10,081.2 g (355.6 oz) — roughly equal to a dachshund dog or one and a half bowling balls.

Blending heritage with modern luxury

This golden creation, designed by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, celebrates Emirati heritage while embodying modern craftsmanship. Every element tells a story: the headdress symbolises cultural pride, while the gold bangle that extends across the wrist and forearm pays tribute to traditional jewellery artistry.

The Guinness Book of World Records’ official Instagram account shared a video of a model donning the glittering gown, captioned:

"Most valuable gold dress $1,088,000 (£805,870.72) manufactured by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery."

Check out the clip here:

The post quickly sparked admiration online. One user wrote, “This is beyond luxury, it’s living art.” Another marvelled, “Imagine wearing a fortune — literally!” A viewer quipped, “That’s heavier than my gym weights.” Others chimed in with awe: “Only in Dubai,” and “She’s glowing like a goddess.” One remarked, “The craftsmanship is out of this world,” while another said, “This deserves to be in a museum, not a wardrobe.”

