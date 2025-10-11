Man legally changes his name to include 2,253 unique words. Here’s why he did it

For most people, a name is simple - they have a moniker and can change it legally if they want. However, there have been very few instances where someone has entered into a legal battle to keep their name. That happened with a man who pleaded before a High Court in New Zealand to officially make his 2,253 middle names legal. Laurence Watkins made a name for himself and entered the Guinness World Records (GWR) list for “world's longest name." The man with the longest name in the world holding up a document that shows his entire name. (Guinness World Records)

Why so many middle names?

“I was always fascinated by the quirky, unusual records that some people went for, and I really wanted to be part of that scene. I read the Guinness World Records book from cover to cover to see if there was a record I could beat and the only one I had a chance at beating was adding more names than the current holder,” Watkins told GWR.

Talking about this unusual feat, he wrote on his personal website, “I, Laurence Watkins, have the longest name in the world. With 2,310 Christian names and one family name, I’m honoured to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. I officially changed my name in 1990 to many Christian names that hold great meaning in my life.”

Initially, he was awarded the GRW record for 2,310 names, but later, due to a change in the record guidelines, it was updated to 2,253 names.

His name covers different cultures in the Middle East, Asia, Polynesia, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Can anyone else do it?

Watkins' case led to changes in two laws in the country. They were modified to prevent anyone else from achieving the same feat.

What challenges does he face with his name?

It took 20 minutes to read out his complete name when he was getting married. He faces problems while visiting government departments as the documents or identification cards fail to accommodate his full name.