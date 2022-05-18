World's oldest man will turn 113 soon, he's from Venezuela. Watch to know more

As of 4 February 2022, Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela has been formally announced as the oldest living human (male) at the age of 112 years and 253 days. As of today, he is 112 years, 11 months, and 22 days old. And guess what? This cheerful former sheriff's 113th birthday is coming up soon! The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records has shared a video to mark this achievement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the official website of Guinness World Records, Juan was born in 1909 in Venezuela itself. He was the ninth of ten children. His family relocated to Los Pajuiles in San José de Bolivar in 1914. He began working in agriculture alongside his father and brothers at the age of five, assisting with sugar cane and coffee harvesting.

While still working in agriculture, he moved on to become a sheriff in Caricuena in 1948, where he was in charge of resolving land and family conflicts for ten years. Apart from agriculture, one of Juan's greatest passions is to strengthen his relationship with God and his family. He appreciates his life, as well as the food and people in his environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video of him posted by Guinness World Records:

The video was shared just a day ago and has already accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views on it. It has also received several congratulatory comments from people who wished Juan in order to mark this occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday to the world's oldest papa.” “Juan Vicente is just 10 days away from his 113th birthday. He will be celebrating this remarkable achievement in the company of his family and close friends.,” reads another comment from the poster. A third comment relates, “We have the same birthday!”

What are your thoughts on the world’s oldest living man?