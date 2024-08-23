 World's second-largest diamond found in Botswana, could fetch over $40 million | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World's second-largest diamond found in Botswana, could fetch over $40 million

BySanya Jain
Aug 23, 2024 01:46 PM IST

A 2,492-carat raw diamond discovered in Botswana is believed to be the world’s second-largest, behind only the famed Cullinan diamond.

A 2,492-carat raw diamond discovered in Botswana is believed to be the world’s second-largest gem-quality sample ever unearthed, behind only the famed Cullinan diamond.

The world's second-largest diamond, discovered in Botswana.(Lucara Diamond Corp)
The world's second-largest diamond, discovered in Botswana.(Lucara Diamond Corp)

The gigantic gemstone was found in Botswana’s Karowe diamond mine, which is wholly owned by Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp.

“We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond,” Lucara’s president, William Lamb, said in a statement.

Lucara did not disclose details of the diamond's quality or its value. However, the Financial Times quoted unnamed sources close to Lucara estimating that it could fetch upwards of $40 million.

The diamond was detected and recovered by the company's Mega Diamond Recovery (MDR) X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology, installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds. Lamb said the discovery upheld Lucara’s investment in XRT technology as well as the potential of its Karowe mine, which has yielded some massive finds over the last few years.

In 2019, a 1,758-carat diamond found in the mine was purchased by luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton. Before that, in 2010, Graff Diamonds had bought the 1,109 carat diamond found in Karowe in 2016 for a staggering $53 million.

“This discovery reinforces Karowe's position as a truly world-class diamond mine and highlights the continued success of our operational and underground development strategy,” said William Lamb.

The Cullinan diamond remains the largest gem-quality diamond ever discovered at 3,106 carats. It was mined in South Africa in 1905 and cut up into several smaller stones.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / World's second-largest diamond found in Botswana, could fetch over $40 million
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On