Yabba Dabba Doo: Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

A colourful house decorated after a popular cartoon show in a posh San Francisco suburb has settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. Once facing the fate of demolition, the fun and amusing house has now won the right to stay put.

The house, based on the popular cartoon The Flintstones, belongs to a retired publishing mogul Florence Fang. Inspired from the 1960’s cartoon, the house had all the Stone Age sculptures along with dinosaur statues and other fun buildings. The house was said to be violating several property rights that were against government rules.

Fang was sued by the town authorities for violating the local codes and was slapped with a lawsuit that declared the house a public nuisance. The life-sized sculptures installed in the backyard were even termed as a ‘highly visible eyesore’.

An attorney for the town previously said residents are required to get a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme.

Take a look at the house:

Hillsborough went to court in 2019 after Fang failed to comply with multiple stop-work orders, as well as an order to remove the sculptures around the multimillion-dollar property with its 2,730-square-foot (254-square-meter) home. Fang counter-sued.

According to records, the settlement stipulates that the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements. In turn, Fang will apply for building permits. The town will also pay Fang $125,000, and she will drop the lawsuit — which was dismissed in state court on April 27.

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON