Swiggy says this is the ‘most binged’ snack of 2021 with about 5 million orders

Swiggy shared about the ‘most binged’ snack in their recently released their ‘StatEATistics 2021: How India Swiggyed this year’  list.
Swiggy shared different street foods that Indians loved eating in 2021 (representational image).(Unsplash)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In just a few days, 2021 will say goodbye and we will get busy welcoming the New Year, 2022. During this remaining period, many are looking back at how the year turned out for them, including Swiggy. Recently, they published ‘StatEATistics 2021: How India Swiggyed this year’ to show what people loved eating in 2021. Chances are, you will find your favourite dishes on their list too.

“Jab tak rahega Swiggy pe Samosa,” they wrote in their press release and added that this is the ‘most binged’ snack of 2021 with about five million orders.

The image shows popular street food samosa. (Unspalsh)

They also added that the second dish that Indians loved gobbling this year is a another popular street food. Any guesses? It is pav bhaji that was ordered over 2.1 million times.

Swiggy shared besides samosa people ordered pav bhaji too. (Unsplash)

In the press release, Swiggy also mentioned a twist they saw among night bingers. Turns out, most people looking to satiate their cravings after 10 pm picked Cheese-garlic Bread, Popcorn, and French Fries, more than any other items.

Many night bingers ordered French fries, according to Swiggy. (Unspalsh)

They didn’t leave the desserts out and mentioned that the most ordered sweet dish on Swiggy in 2021, with nearly 2.1 million orders, was Gulab Jamun.

Gulab Jamun. (Unsplash)

Did you order any of this dishes in 2021 too? Which was the dish you ordered the most in 2021?

