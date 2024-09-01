‘You’ll have relationship with Katrina Kaif?’ Pakistan civil services aspirant quizzed in bizarre mock interview

When preparing for civil service exams, aspirants rigorously study various subjects, update their knowledge of current events, and even sit through mock interviews to simulate the challenges they face in an actual setting. While many such mock interviews are challenging and leave aspirants in a sweat, a video of a Pakistani institute questioning a civil services candidate has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The mock interview between the Pakistani civil service aspirant and the interviewer. (Instagram/@worldtimesinsta)

In the video, the interviewer can be heard asking about the aspirant's favourite actress and which body part of her he admires. Not only that, but he also asks him a question on Katrina Kaif.

The video begins to show the interviewer asking who is his favourite actress, to which the aspirant says Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. He then asks the candidate about the body part that he likes the most in Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. The candidate answers that he likes her eyes, but the interviewer seems dissatisfied and prompts him to name a body part below the neck. The candidate appears hesitant and eventually answers that he likes her hands.

Watch the video here:

However, this was not the end of his questions. He later inquires about the candidate's favourite Indian actress, to which the man says, Katrina Kaif. The interviewer then asks a hypothetical situation-based question related to the actress. He says that India is planning a nuclear attack against Pakistan, and Katrina Kaif has the information on how to stop it. Now, the man's task is to go to her and get the information. However, the only way to do that is to be in a "relationship" with Katrina Kaif; what would he do?

The aspirant replies, "Sir, obviously, for the country's protection, I have to do such type of things."

Surprised, the interviewer says, “You will have a relationship with Katrina Kaif?”

These videos were shared a while ago on social media. However, they have started gaining traction recently. Many people took to the comments section of the post and added their reactions to the interviewer's questions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Instagram user Dr Hassan Bilal Ahmed wrote, "Please don't upload such interviews, as our generation is too weak intellectually to absorb a few things."

Another Instagram user said, "This interview is a joke."

"Are they seriously preparing for a top government job?" posted user Ravi Gupta.