Youngsters’ food-related puns will crack you up. Watch

There is no denying that puns require a certain amount of creativity. However, one also needs to create a pun in such a way that it stays funny and doesn’t end up being cringey. This group of youngsters found the perfect balance as they delivered hilarious food-related puns. A video showing their creativity has now gone viral, and it may leave you laughing out loud.

The image shows two kids from the group whose food-related pun has left people chuckling.(Instagram/@3.bakchod_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a kid saying “Main kyu hansu, main toh roti hu [Why should I laugh, I cry].’ He skillfully uses the word roti, a type of Indian bread, to replace the similar-sounding Hindi word used for crying.

Also Read: Mom gives her twins two different fruits to see if they’ll share. Watch to know what happens next

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away any more translations of the pun, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 11.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several likes and comments. A few tried to follow the format of their pun to create their own jokes.

Here’s how Instagram users comment:

The image shows two kids from the group whose food-related pun has left people chuckling.(Instagram/@3.bakchod_)

“Mai kyu khush rahu, mai toh engineer hun,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mai kyun increase hoon, mai toh salary hoon,” posted another. “Idk but the comment section understood the assignment,” shared a third.

Also Read: Kid stops in the middle of the road to excitedly say ‘hi’ to an insect. Watch