You're a true puzzle champion if you can decode this challenging maths riddle in 20 seconds

In school, mathematics often proved to be a daunting subject for many of us. Yet, today, brain teasers involving maths have gained popularity on the internet, offering a blend of fun, challenge, and mental stimulation. These puzzles engage users and bring a sense of accomplishment when solved, making them feel simpler than traditional classroom problems. A maths puzzle stumped users online, sparking lively discussions and various solutions. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

New brain teaser challenges internet users

If you’re a fan of maths and love testing your problem-solving skills, a new brain teaser is making the rounds online. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the popular account Brainy Bits Hub, the puzzle has left enthusiasts scratching their heads.

The challenge reads:

“A + 2A + A = 100, A + B + B = 45, B + C + C = 18, B + C × A = ?”

Many users shared their answers and thought processes in the comments, sparking discussions about logical approaches and different strategies to solve it.

Past puzzle that grabbed attention

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has posted a brain teaser that piqued the interest of users. In the past, they shared another mathematical conundrum that kept users engaged:

“If 9 + 3 = 3, 15 + 5 = 3, 27 + 3 = 9, then 62 + 2 = ?”

Puzzles like these are not just about simple calculations; they often involve lateral thinking, unique patterns, or tricks that catch people off guard. The solutions sometimes defy conventional mathematical methods, creating an ‘aha’ moment for solvers.

Are you up for the challenge?

For those who fancy themselves as maths whizzes, these brain teasers are a delightful way to test their prowess. They provide a chance to flex mental muscles and, most importantly, have fun while doing it. If you consider yourself a champion of mathematical puzzles, these challenges are a must-try.