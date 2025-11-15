YouTuber Ishan Sharma breaks silence after being accused of lying about buying his first house in Bengaluru

YouTuber Ishan Sharma faced intense backlash on X after he tweeted about buying his first house in Bengaluru. Many accused him of lying, referring to an old video he posted years ago about a house. Social media users claimed that he already had a house, and his recent tweet about owning one for the first time was engagement baiting. For the first time since the controversy, the content creator has opened up, sharing his side of the story. Ishan Sharma’s reaction to brutal backlash about his 1st house in Bengaluru has gone viral on X. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

“Note: I was renting a flat for the last 2 yrs. And just now purchased a new flat, my first one,” Sharma wrote.

While addressing the old video in question, he posted, “The video I posted 2 yrs ago was a tour of the rented house. It was my first time living on my own away from parents and I even talked about the problems with renting it at 20:00 in the video.”

His post about buying a new house got ‘community noted’ after netizens expressed their doubts. He also urged X to remove it from his profile. “Requesting the X team to kindly remove the false community note. Its misinformation at best.”

Ishan Sharma’s post about Bengaluru house backlash. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

What did social media say?

The YouTuber received several supportive remarks, but some were still apprehensive. An individual posted, “Hatred is normal when you're doing something right. How would they otherwise rationalise their own failures, shortcomings, courage to take their shots, and lack of conviction to get things done? Hate always comes from below. Rarely from the top.”

Another added, “Then why didn't you mention that at that time. Now you come with corrections. Wow.” A third commented, “Who will give so much hype for a rented house?”

A fourth wrote, “But your old tweet doesn’t have any mention of renting. It is phrased as if you purchased it.”

The tweet that started the wave of backlash was shared by Sharma on November 14, where he wrote, “Just bought the first house of my life in bengaluru! I’ve rented all my life. Some will say buying a house is a bad idea. But not everything is an investment which needs to have a ROI. You can’t put a rupee amount to the peace of mind and safety a home provides.” He also shared two pictures of the house.