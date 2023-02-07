YouTuber PewDiePie, Marzia Kjellberg announce pregnancy with an adorable video. Watch

YouTuber PewDiePie and Marzia Kjellberg have announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to Instagram on February 6 to share the happy news with an adorable video, and it has surprised fans and followers alike. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple and send their wishes.

“We are having a baby!!” wrote Marzia Kjellberg while sharing a video on Instagram. The video is a montage of several clips. It showcases some memorable moments of the couple since they got married, a page dedicated to ‘expecting’ in their album and a few snippets of Marzia’s pregnancy journey so far. The video also shows PewDiePie recording the announcement while waiting for Marzia at the clinic. It also captures the couple hanging a mother-child decoration on a Christmas tree and posing for pictures with their pet dogs. Towards the end, the texts on the video read: “Your dad and I can’t wait to meet you!” and “July 2023”.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 18 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“WAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH! God I am so happy! Congratulations!” wrote an individual. “I will cry rn,” posted another. A third shared, “The most wonderful news!!! I am so incredibly happy for you guys.” “I suggest the name, Max. It sounds very fitting. Marzia + Felix = Max,” suggested a fourth.

