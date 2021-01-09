YouTuber stays inside ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Clip is intriguing
The Internet is filled with videos of YouTubers taking part in various challenges. From bizarre to scary, the challenges are varied, just like this one taken by YouTuber Ryan Trahan. He decided to stay inside the ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. A video documenting his adventure has now left people intrigued. It may leave you fascinated too.
“I can't believe I stayed in the WORLD'S SMALLEST HOUSE for 24 hours straight lol I'm so awesome!” Trahan wrote while sharing the clip. The nearly ten-minute-long video shows the viewers various entertaining and exciting moments.
The video starts with Trahan introducing the house and then it’s followed by a few words from the person who created it, Jeff Smith. The rest of the video shows Trahan’s friends joining him for pizza, cops knocking on his door, someone trying to break in and many such thrilling moments.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the video yourself:
Since being shared a few days ago, the video has already gathered nearly 3.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
Creator of the house Smith replied to the post and wrote, “Loved the video! Glad you liked the house.” To which, Trahan replied, “My hero.”
“People are so intrusive like tugat the door door at midnight,” expressed a YouTube user. “It took careful consideration, but I'm deciding to comment 'Jeff Energy'” said another pointing to the fact that Smith helped Trahan complete his challenge.
What are your thoughts on the video?
