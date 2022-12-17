YouTuber tweets about using ‘toilet bum shower’ during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. ‘Relatable,’ say people

YouTuber David Vujanic’s social media pages are filled with different football-related posts. He is currently at Qatar to cover the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. He has been sharing different content from his trip and one among them has created a buzz. In a Twitter thread he talked about discovering ‘toilet bum shower’ for the first time and detailed his reaction to it.

“Been using the toilet bum shower thing in Qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the UK/Europe. This is the best thing ever man,” he tweeted. In the same thread, he also added, “I’ve used a bidet in France, it’s decent but it’s too big, this is a simple high pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in London. My bum is very thankful.”

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, his tweet has received close to 78,000 likes and is going viral. Additionally, it has also been retweeted several times. The post has further prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

“After visiting Egypt and Malaysia I’ve got this thing myself when renovating bathroom,” posted a Twitter user along with this image:

“Best mankind's invention. Ever,” wrote a Twitter user. “Couldn't agree more. Bum guns are everywhere in Finland. Can adjust the temp and pressure according to personal preference and/or need,” tweeted another. “Very hygienic to have beside every toilet, also good to have a floor drain near it. Not advisable for carpeted bathrooms lol,” suggested a third.

