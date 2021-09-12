YouTuber visits ‘world’s loneliest house’ located in Iceland. Watch his journey

A video shared by YouTuber Ryan Trahan has now gone all kinds of viral online. In the clip, he captured his journey of visiting ‘world’s loneliest house’ located in Iceland. He shared the video on his official YouTube channel.

“Today I explore the loneliest house in the world. Coolest experience of my life,” reads a part of the caption he shared along with the video. The clip opens to show Trahan explaining the various bizarre stories surrounding the house and one of them is that the house was built by a billionaire as a shelter in case of a zombie apocalypse.

The video also shows him meeting the locals and then undertaking a tough journey to reach the house located in the middle of an island. In the video, he also explains about the island and the house in detail. He also introduces the different animals that inhabit the place and hilariously lists himself as one of them.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 3.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post prompted people to share different kinds of comments, including one from the official channel of YouTube.

“You certainly know how to tell a story! Incredible video/journey with Ragnar and Bjarni,” YouTube shared.

“The water looked so clear when he was jumping to the island, such a clean country!” wrote a YouTube user. “Can we all appreciate the fact that Ryan took this dangerous journey just for us,” posted another. “I loved the atmosphere of this video. Makes me wanna move to Iceland and just live there with my cats,” commented a third.

