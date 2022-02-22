Yuvraj Singh posts heartfelt message for Virat Kohli on Instagram

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has played with Virat Kohli and made many special memories both on and off the field. In an Instagram post, he has now shared a very special message for Kohli and also gifted him a pair of boots. In the Instagram post, Yuvraj has shared how he has seen Virat grow as a cricketer and as a person. The 40-year-old has also given a special pair of golden boots to Virat Kohli and said “Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (You will always remain Cheeku for me while King Kohli for the rest of the world)". The post also contains a photo of the pair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day. You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases. I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!” read the caption of the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj made the post on February 22 and in less than an hour it has already crossed 80,000 likes.

See the Instagram post below:

“Legend to legend,” a person commented on Instagram. “Love you Yuvi sir and Virat bhai,” commented another along with smiley heart emojis. “Love you sir you are a true legend and gem of a person,” posted a third. “This is the best thing on my feed,” said another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in 2017 and both of them were also part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian squad.

What do you think of this special dedication made by Yuvraj Singh for Virat Kohli?