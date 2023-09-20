Zara inspired by Uorfi? Unusual denim belt baffles people

Have you ever come across a piece of clothing that made you wonder what purpose it serves or how one is supposed to wear it? This video shared on Instagram may make you feel the same way. It shows a belt being sold at Zara. The video may make you question what it is and how you are supposed to wear it?

Instagram user Nikita Ghosh shared the video with a caption that reads, “Ye kya hai. Ye kyu hai [What is this? Why is this?] Why Zara why? Accessory hai pata hai but it is still bizarre [I know it’s an accessory but it is still bizarre].”

The video shows a woman holding the accessory and wondering what it is. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the piece is being sold for about ₹2,300. According to Zara website, it is a sash belt with buckle that is worn around one’s waist.

Take a look at this video of this unusual belt:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Also, the post has prompted people to share varied comments.

Here’s what Instagram users wrote about the video:

“This is Urfi Javed's dress,” posted an Instagram user. “Inspired by Uorfi,” added another. “Is Zara taking advice from Uorfi?” asked a third. “What is this?!” joined a fifth. “At some point we need a user manual as to how to wear these dresses,” wrote a fifth.