Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London sparks reactions on Twitter

On February 8, Madame Tussauds London shared a post on Twitter to show actor Zendaya’s wax statue at the museum. In the photo, the statue of the Euphoria and Spider-Man star can be seen donning a pink suit, neatly-done hair and subtle makeup with well-defined eyes. This is a look that Zendaya often chooses to go with. However, Twitter isn't too happy with the way the statue has turned out and flooded the platform with reactions and memes about it.

Here is the tweet shared by Madame Tussauds:

Among the reactions that have gone viral, one says that Zendaya’s wax figure looks quite different yet quite similar to what she actually looks like. The caption that it was shared with reads, “It's so close yet so far.”

This tweet was shared on February 9 and it has received more than two lakh likes. “Looks like Kylie Jenner,” pointed out an individual. “The eyes/brows are spot on, but the mouth is super off,” observed another.

Another tweet jokingly reads, “I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya because what are these?” It is complete with a crying emoji.

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is the face Zendaya pulling when she sees her wax figure.” here’s the photo they shared with it:

Many even went to the extent of saying that the wax statue looks like it is of Kylie Jenner instead of Zendaya herself. Like this Twitter user right here:

While this Twitter post says that Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London looks quite similar to the album cover of singer Jessie J’s album, I Want Love.

View the tweet here:

What are your thoughts about Zendaya’s new wax figure at Madame Tussauds London?

