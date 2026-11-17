Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has recalled how a major technical failure on the day the startup announced its $100 million Series C funding round forced its small engineering team to rebuild a crucial application overnight. With its UK-based software provider unresponsive, the team had to develop an alternative to keep operations running. Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra recalled how his small engineering team rebuilt a crucial packer app overnight after it crashed. (Instagram/scaler_official)

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"There was a point when we thought we might have to shut down the app," Vohra recalled in a recent conversation on Scaler Pod with Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of InterviewBit and Scaler.

The incident occurred on December 21, 2021, when Zepto announced its $100 million Series C funding round, led by Y Combinator's Continuity Fund, which valued the startup at $570 million.

What happened that night? Vohra said Zepto had an engineering team of just five or six people at the time.

"December 21st, it was the day we announced our Series C. The same evening, the packer app went down," he recalled.

The application, used to manage the packing of customer orders, relied on software provided by a UK-based company. However, when the system stopped working, the team was unable to get a response from the provider.

"There was like zero response on this because it was Christmas time," Vohra said.

He explained that the situation left the company facing the prospect of shutting down the application and asking customers to return later.

How the team rebuilt the app overnight With no immediate assistance available, the engineering team decided to develop an in-house replacement.

"That night, what we did was we reverse engineered the APK," Vohra said.

The engineers examined how the application retrieved inventory information and processed packed orders before building an alternative overnight.

By around 5 am, the replacement was ready for testing.

Vohra, who was in Mumbai while the rest of the engineering team was in Bengaluru, visited a Zepto store in Marol to test the application on handheld scanning devices.

"We went to this store in Marol, went there, tested it out, it was working fine, sent the APK across the country," he recalled.

Reacting to the account, Saxena remarked, "That's some intense midnight operation."