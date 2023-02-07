Nithin Kamath’s video of his mom and son performing Carnatic music wows people

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently took to Twitter to share a very special video of a musical duo. The wonderful clip shows his mother and his son performing together at a music festival. He also added a sweet caption along with the video. “Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video he shared shows a few people on a stage playing different musical instruments. A poster visible in the background indicates that they are performing at a Carnatic music festival.

Take a look at the soulful performance that may leave you mesmerised:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 60,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has received nearly 1,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also did so through heart or clapping emoticons.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage,” expressed a Twitter user. “Grandparents are the best Gurus for their grandchildren,” shared another. “Lovely,” commented a third. “Mesmerising,” wrote a fourth.