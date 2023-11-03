Zomato CEO reveals company's hiring process, his thoughts on Gen Z and competition with Swiggy. Watch

In a candid conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed company's hiring procedure. Not only that, but he also shared his thoughts on what he thinks of Gen Z and gave insights on Zomato's competition with Swiggy.

What did Goyal say about the hiring process of Zomato?

Deepinder Goyal got candid about Zomato's hiring process.

When Allahbadia asked Goyal how he hired people from, the CEO said, "The kind of workforce that we hire is very different. Ideally, we don’t hire people who are looking for jobs, because the kind of people we need, they don’t search for jobs"

To this, Allahbadia asks Goyal if he believes in poaching candidates from other organisations. Goyal simply says, "Poaching or approaching. We look for good people. Then we work on them – at least the mid to senior level. Our hiring process is very long." (Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal clarifies on model with company shirt riding without helmet)

What does Goyal think about Gen Z?

Allahbadia asks what it is like working with Gen Z. Goyal replies by saying, "Gen Z is way smarter than what we were at that age. The potential is huge, but they have less patience than us at that age. And patience is a virtue which is required at work."

Goyal on the competition with Swiggy:

"Swiggy has forever been a problem for us. Swiggy at once raised a billion dollars, we had nothing in our bank at that time. We sold our UAE business and got $170 million from there. We slowly kept fighting and kept working hard. There is only so much money, we have to reach here at a particular time. Gun to your head, solve it," says Goyal in the podcast.

Watch the full podcast with Deepinder Goyal here:

This podcast was shared on October 28. Since being posted, it has received more than four lakh views and over 14,000 likes. Numerous people took to the comments section to share their reactions.

