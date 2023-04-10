Zomato cooks up a storm on Twitter with their ‘zoMaato or zoMaito’ question

How do you pronounce Zomato? Do you say ‘zoMaato’ or do you prefer saying ‘zoMaito’? Whatever your answer is, the pronunciation of the company’s name has become a topic of contention on Twitter. It all started after Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed the company as ‘zoMaato’ in his recent tweet. The food delivery platform soon corrected him, saying that it is called ‘zoMaito’. This ‘zoMaato’ vs ‘zoMaito’ debate garnered attention on social media, prompting Goyal to create a poll asking people to share how they pronounce the brand’s name. Do you pronounce Zomato as ‘zoMaato’ or ‘zoMaito’?(Representational Image: Rubaitul Azad/unsplash )

“Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad.” Alongside, he shared the hashtag #ZomatovsZomato,” wrote Deepinder Goyal while sharing an advertisement on Twitter. The advertisement features a playful battle between those who support one pronunciation versus the other.

Take a look at Deepinder Goyal’s tweet here:

After Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal referred to the company as ‘zoMaato’ on Twitter, the official Zomato account playfully corrected him by saying, “You don’t know your company is called zoMaito.” Goyal then left it up to the public to decide on the correct pronunciation by conducting a Twitter poll, giving them a choice between ‘zoMaito’ and ‘zoMaato’.

Take a look at the tweets below:

The tweets were shared two days ago. Since being shared, they have received tons of likes and a plethora of comments. Several brands, too, dropped hilarious comments on Deepinder Goyal’s ‘zoMaato vs zoMaito’ tweet.

Check out the reactions below:

An individual wrote, “I order through Swiggy.” “JO-MAA-TO,” posted another. A third commented, “‘Maa’ has a lot of power, so always zoMaato!”

