Mumbai Traffic Police reacts to viral pic of cops riding scooty without helmets, assures ‘stern actions’ against them

Riding a two-wheeler without a helmet can result in severe consequences, not just for the driver but also for the pillion rider. So when a Twitter user spotted two cops riding a scooty without helmets, he clicked their picture and shared it on his Twitter handle. The picture gained widespread attention, including Mumbai Traffic Police, who promised to take ‘stern actions’ against the cops. This comes after police departments pan India regularly spread awareness about road safety through their social media handles. Mumbai cops riding on a scooty without helmets. (Twitter/@RahulB__007)

“What if we travel like this?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis,” wrote Twitter user Rahul Barman while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the picture below:

Mumbai Traffic Police quickly responded to the tweet and asked Barman to share more information for necessary action. They wrote, “Please provide the exact location for necessary action.” To this, Barman replied, “Eastern Express Highway (Dadar).”

The police department then assured Barman that strict actions would be taken against the cops and that they had shared the details with the Matunga traffic division. “We have shared this with a senior official of the Matunga traffic division for necessary stern actions,” wrote Mumbai Traffic Police on Twitter.

Since being shared on April 8, the tweet has gained over 69,600 views. It also has more than 800 likes and several retweets. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts. Some even shared pictures of other cops riding two-wheelers without helmets.

Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

An individual wrote, “No wonder, instead of them catching the one riding beside them they choose to ignore.” “If we ride a scooter without a helmet, we get fine within a few hours on our registered mobile number,” expressed another. A third added, “You did a good job.” A fifth commented, “Everyone has to follow the rules.”

