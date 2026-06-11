Zomato denies sending ' 370 biryani' notification: ‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’

Zomato has flagged a viral social media graphic as a complete fabrication after users accused the platform of leveraging a sensitive issue for promotional gains. The controversy stemmed from a doctored screenshot of an app notification that cheekily asked consumers if they wanted to order a " ₹370 biryani”, referencing a remark by Himanshu Jangra on Pranit More’s show. Taking to its official X account, the food aggregator clarified that the push alert was not “written or sent” by Zomato.

What did the fabricated screenshot show?

A visual shared by Zomato. (X/@zomato)

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The hoax image, which blended the company's brand colours with the sensitive trending keyword, misled several internet users into believing the app was making a joke referencing the objectionable remark.

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It read, “Biryani bhej du…? 370 ki hai siff.”

What did Zomato say?

The brand clarified in a public statement that the viral screenshot was fabricated. “An important clarification,” Zomato tweeted, sharing a visual.

The text on the image read, “Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”

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What is the ‘ ₹ 370 biryani’ row?

{{^usCountry}} 23-year-old Jangra faced massive backlash after he made a remark on More’s show. He said that he was on a date with a woman and paid for a plate of biryani priced at ₹370. Jangra said since he covered the bill, he deserved a “return” on the investment he made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 23-year-old Jangra faced massive backlash after he made a remark on More’s show. He said that he was on a date with a woman and paid for a plate of biryani priced at ₹370. Jangra said since he covered the bill, he deserved a “return” on the investment he made. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the outrage, Jangra was fired from his workplace. In a social media video, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, shared that the Gurgaon man was removed from the company.

“I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online,” said Vishwakarma.

He continued, “Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds.”

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“What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said, adding, “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”