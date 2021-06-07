Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Zomato’s ‘concerned’ tweet is about all the desi moms out there.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Zomato India has shared a sweet tweet of concern on behalf of all your moms and partners as well, making sure that you don’t go hungry.(File Photo)

If you’re an adult trying hard to ace a new job or studies while making a new city your home, there are times when you may skip lunch or dinner just to catch up on work or complete that pending assignment. Now, Zomato India has shared a sweet tweet of concern on behalf of all your moms and partners as well, making sure that you don’t go hungry.

Shared on Twitter, the post is a simple one. ‘Khana kha liya?’, it reads. Did this remind you of your mom or better half?

Take a look at the post:

If you haven’t done your lunch, do grab a plate and dig in while browsing the comments section of this ‘mummy’ post.

Shared on June 6, the post has garnered over 3,400 likes and various comments. From asking the food-delivery app for more discounts to sharing pictures of their dinners, several tweeple took the route of hilarity. Many also shared how the inquiry sounded just like one’s mother.

What do you think of this post?

