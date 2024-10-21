Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zomato under fire for selling ‘analogue paneer’ to restaurants: What is this fake cheese?

BySanya Jain
Oct 21, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Zomato is facing backlash for selling ‘fake paneer’ to restaurants through its B2B business service, Zomato Hyperpure

Zomato is facing backlash for selling ‘fake paneer’ to restaurants through its B2B business service, Zomato Hyperpure. Although the product is clearly labelled “Analogue Paneer” on the Zomato Hyperpure website, it is marketed as “fit for tikka and gravy paneer dishes” by the manufacturer, raising concerns about food safety.

Know all about fake paneer aka analogue paneer (Representational image)
Know all about fake paneer aka analogue paneer (Representational image)

The issue of ‘fake paneer’ gained wider public attention when X user Sumit Behal posted about it on the social media platform. Behal raised concerns about Zomato selling analogue paneer to restaurants, noting how these restaurants do not add a disclaimer when selling dishes that use this fake cheese to customers.

“India loves paneer dishes and restaurants sell fake paneer made with vegetable oils without any disclaimer. They made you believe that you are eating healthy food by eating varieties of paneer dishes over junk food ” he wrote on X. “This is being sold on website of Zomato for restaurants,” the Gurgaon man added.

His post led to backlash against Zomato Hyperpure for encouraging food adulteration.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer, also known as fake or synthetic paneer, is a substitute for traditional paneer that’s made using cheaper, non-dairy ingredients. Unlike real paneer, which is made from fresh milk curdled with lemon juice or vinegar, analogue paneer typically contains vegetable fats, starches etc.

On Zomato Hyperpure, one listing for analogue paneer states that it is made of “made from Skimmed Milk and Vegetable Oil” and that its “Milk fat is replaced with vegetable fat.”

Why do restaurants use analogue paneer?

For a simple reason: It is much cheaper than real paneer.

On Zomato Hyperpure, 1 kg of analogue paneer costs approximately 210. On the other hand, real paneer retails for roughly 450 per kg.

For restaurants, this translates to greater profits, especially when they don’t reveal that they are using fake paneer in their dishes.

Does analogue paneer have adverse health effects?

A lot of people today, especially vegetarians, eat paneer for its protein content. The use of fake paneer has raised concerns about its nutritional value.

Moreover, many analogue paneers use hydrogenated vegetable fats, which may contain trans fats. These are harmful to cardiovascular health and can increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and inflammation.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On