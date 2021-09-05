Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zoo’s posts about ‘smallest ever’ manatee calf it treated. Post wins hearts

ZooTampa at Lowry Park shared the post on Facebook.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The image shows a manatee calf.(Facebook/ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

In today’s edition of sweet posts on the Internet, here is a share by a zoo in Tampa about the ‘smallest’ manatee calf they have ever treated. ZooTampa at Lowry Park shared the post on Facebook along with a few pictures.

“New baby manatee cuteness alert to kick-start your week. Our David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center received another tiny patient this week, and she is the smallest rescued orphan calf we have treated. Our state-of-the-art manatee critical care center is one of only two places that take orphan calves in. The female manatee weighed in at 44lbs. and was found in the Gulf of Mexico, near Venice in Sarasota County. Fortunately, she was rescued by Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife field staff and brought to ZooTampa. She is doing well under the careful watch and care of our Animal Care team and Veterinary team. ZooTampa is a leader in wildlife conservation in Florida and throughout the world,” they wrote along with the pictures of the creature. They also added that the pictures are captured by Animal Care Professionals Molly and Sabrina.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 1,200 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“She’s so cute! 44lbs is so small! Look at her tiny flippers. I’m sad that she is an orphan but I’m glad she is going to get the care she needs at ZT,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you Mote Marine and FWC and whoever alerted the proper people. She is melting my heart. Grow big and strong little one!” expressed another. “She certainly is a tiny one. I hope she is a good eater and grows fast,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

