Aarya teaser: Sushmita Sen gives us first look at her acting comeback on Hotstar, watch

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:35 IST

Sushmita Sen has teased her return to acting, the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series Aarya. Sharing a short video on Instagram, she wrote, “Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!”

Asking fans to guess what the show is about, Sushmita wrote in her caption, “Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!”

Another teaser was shared on the Disney+Hotstar social media accounts. This one was captioned, “New home, new ropes. @sushmitasen47 in & as #Aarya.” The teaser shows Sushmita working out, and briefly revealing her face at the end of the video.

The series, written and directed by Neerja’s Ram Madhvani, will serve as Sushmita’s return to acting after a five-year break. She was last seen on screen in 2015’s Bengali film Nirbaak, and before that in the 2010 Hindi film No Problem.

Aarya is reportedly a remake of the Dutch series Penoza, and was announced as part of Hotstar’s slate of Indian content under its Hotstar Specials banner, which almost exclusively consists of remakes. Announcing her comeback on Instagram last year, Sushmita had written, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you.”

