Avrodh The Siege Within trailer: Amit Sadh impresses in web series on Uri surgical strike

tv

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:27 IST

Actor Amit Sadh has shared the first trailer of his next web series Avrodh The Siege Within, which is based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s book, India’s Most Fearless. Set to premiere on Sony Liv July 31 onwards, the series looks quite intriguing and thrilling - true to its subject. Directed by Raj Acharya, the series also features Madhurima Tulli and Vikram Gokhale.

The video opens with Neeraj Kabi (apparently essaying the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval) telling someone that every Indian knows about the surgical strike but not enough people know the “real” story behind it. What follows is some diplomatic and mostly military preparations for the strike. Amit is seen as the commanding officer of the team set to lead the attack.

Amit shared the trailer video and tweeted, “I dedicate this to u, Dad. For u & all Indians, I bring to u #Avrodh. We heard about it, read about it, & saw things, but do we know everything? Was it as simple as it seemed? Or did this require strategic planning, precise execution, & daring decision-making? I was truly amazed! Watch #Avrodh from 31st July, exclusively on @SonyLIV.” Amit’s dad, Ram Chandra Dogra, was a national-level hockey player. The actor lost his father at the age of 16.

I dedicate this to u, Dad. For u & all Indians, I bring to u #Avrodh.

We heard about it, read about it, & saw things, but do we know everything? Was it as simple as it seemed? Or did this require strategic planning, precise execution, & daring decision-making? I was truly amazed! pic.twitter.com/4tz7P1KycJ — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 9, 2020

The post got much love from fans and industry colleagues. Actor Rahul Dev commented on the trailer, “Kaam mein sacchie jalak rahi Hai meray bhai! Shall be watching this one for sure.”

Avrodh: The Siege Within showcases what went behind planning the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian army across Line of Control (LoC). Vicky Kaushal’s Uri was also based on the surgical strike but the film focused on the execution of the strike while the series targets the planning stage.

Also read: Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self

Amit’s recent outing, Breathe Into The Shadows, is out on Amazon Prime and has been receiving mixed reviews. While the performances of Amit and Abhishek Bachchan are being praised, the series is not.

Follow @htshowbiz for more