Bigg Boss 12: Dipika, Deepak, Jasleen or Karanvir, who should be evicted? Cast your vote

Seven contestants are lined up for nominations this weekend in Bigg Boss season 12. Last weekend, Bigg Boss had nominated all the contestants except captain Romil Chaudhary after Shivashish Mishra’s shocking expulsion from the show. Later, a special task was introduced in the house to give a second chance to the contestants. Sreesanth, Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana were declared safe after the completion of the task. As a result, the contestants facing evictions in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar are Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti, Megha Dhade and Srishty Rode.

Bigg Boss had introduced a task to save three of the nominated contestants. As per rules of the game, three chairs were placed in a designated area along with flags bearing the names of all the nominated contestants. The three contestants to occupy the chairs would be safe from evictions. However, at every gong, one of the three seated contestants had to switch their place with a nominated contestant who in turn would be safe. At the beginning of the task, Surbhi, Deepak and Dipika were asked by Bigg Boss to occupy the chairs.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss this week?

However, all three of them favoured their friends, leaving others hanging. Surbhi and Deepak switched one of their chairs with their happy club member Somi Khan, considered a comparatively weaker contestant. While Somi remained seated on a chair permanently, Surbhi and Deepak exchanged the other chair among themselves.

Meanwhile, Dipika also did not give her chair to anyone in the house except Sreesanth. The two continued to exchange it among themselves. At the end of the game, Sreesanth, Surbhi and Somi remained seated on the three chairs and were declared safe from evictions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 18:43 IST