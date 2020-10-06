e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Eijaz Khan loses cool, Sidharth Shukla-Gauahar Khan fight escalates, top 5 highlights

Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Eijaz Khan loses cool, Sidharth Shukla-Gauahar Khan fight escalates, top 5 highlights

Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: It seems Eijaz Khan is at the end of his tether as he tells off housemates and ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla. Gauahar and Sidharth’s fight is also escalating as their strategies of how to play the game collide.

tv Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Eijaz Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan tower over the episode.
Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Eijaz Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan tower over the episode.
         

Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Three days into Bigg Boss 14 and we have one contestant in mohawk – Jaan Kumar Sanu, one wearing a bikini top over his shirt – Nishant Singh Malkani, and practically everyone shouting on the top of their voices. Yes, it is business as usual inside the Bigg Boss house. It is the third day inside the house and we expect things coming to a head and they do.

Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla’s war of words

 

The Jewel Thief task demands that the new contestants need to impress Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan and win pieces of jewellery from them. The team with the most pieces will be considered the winner. While Gauahar and Hina want their teams to play with honesty, Sidharth asks his team - Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal – to grab the jewellery by any means. And that is exactly what they do as they take away Hina and Gauahar’s pieces before they can even settle in.

While Hina ignores his methods, Gauahar calls him out, leading to a heated war of words.

Eijaz Khan calls out Sidharth

Eijaz Khan seems to have run out of patience in Bigg Boss house.
Eijaz Khan seems to have run out of patience in Bigg Boss house.

Eijaz Khan refuses to do the dishes, instead saying that all housemates must clean their respective cups and plates. He also says that Sidharth ruined the Jewel Thief task for everyone, leading to -- yes, you guessed it -- a heated war of words.

What’s cooking between Pavitra Punia-Rahul Vaidya?

 

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Puniya are the new friends inside the house. While Pavitra is seen giving cooking tips to Rahul, they are also exercising together. We can all do with a romance, even one manufactured in the Bigg Boss house.

top news
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In