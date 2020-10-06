Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Eijaz Khan loses cool, Sidharth Shukla-Gauahar Khan fight escalates, top 5 highlights

tv

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:01 IST

Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Day 3: Three days into Bigg Boss 14 and we have one contestant in mohawk – Jaan Kumar Sanu, one wearing a bikini top over his shirt – Nishant Singh Malkani, and practically everyone shouting on the top of their voices. Yes, it is business as usual inside the Bigg Boss house. It is the third day inside the house and we expect things coming to a head and they do.

Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla’s war of words

The Jewel Thief task demands that the new contestants need to impress Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan and win pieces of jewellery from them. The team with the most pieces will be considered the winner. While Gauahar and Hina want their teams to play with honesty, Sidharth asks his team - Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal – to grab the jewellery by any means. And that is exactly what they do as they take away Hina and Gauahar’s pieces before they can even settle in.

While Hina ignores his methods, Gauahar calls him out, leading to a heated war of words.

Eijaz Khan calls out Sidharth

Eijaz Khan seems to have run out of patience in Bigg Boss house.

Eijaz Khan refuses to do the dishes, instead saying that all housemates must clean their respective cups and plates. He also says that Sidharth ruined the Jewel Thief task for everyone, leading to -- yes, you guessed it -- a heated war of words.

What’s cooking between Pavitra Punia-Rahul Vaidya?

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Puniya are the new friends inside the house. While Pavitra is seen giving cooking tips to Rahul, they are also exercising together. We can all do with a romance, even one manufactured in the Bigg Boss house.