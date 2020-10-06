e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 day 3 preview: Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan get into shouting match over task

Bigg Boss 14 day 3 preview: Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan get into shouting match over task

Bigg Boss 14 day 3 preview: Sidharth Shukla is seen getting into a heated argument with fellow ‘senior’ Gauahar Khan as well as Eijaz Khan over a jewellery task. Watch the new promo here.

tv Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan will be seen having a huge showdown in Bigg Boss 14.
Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan will be seen having a huge showdown in Bigg Boss 14.
         

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 14 has an added challenge for the contestants - impressing the ‘seniors’ who call the shots. Former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are in the Bigg Boss house for the first two weeks and throwing curveballs at the contestants. In a new promo, Sidharth is seen getting into a shouting match with Gauahar over a task. He is also seen fighting with Eijaz Khan.

The video starts with Sidharth and Gauahar having a face-off when he expresses his displeasure at the way she conducts a task. From the looks of it, the contestants have to impress Gauahar and Hina - the ‘queens’ - to win pieces of jewellery, while Sidharth will try to steal them. The task appears to be carried out in a rather chaotic way. Sidharth and Gauahar fight, with him accusing her of giving away the jewellery too easily, despite the contestants not impressing them.

Later, Sidharth and Eijaz get into a heated argument. “Aapne apna kaam kiya, maine apna kaam kiya (You did your job and I did mine),” Sidharth tells him. Eijaz replies, “Aapne jo kaam kiya, hume toh apna kaam karne hi nahi diya na. Task ka basic premise yeh hai ki aap chori karenge, beech mein hum jaake impress karenge (The way you did your job, you did not let us do ours. The basic premise of the task was that you will steal the jewellery while we try to impress).”

 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIGGBOSS 14 JASOOS (@biggboss14jasoos) on

Eijaz accuses Sidharth of botching up the task. Sidharth rhetorically asks if he should follow Eijaz’s interpretation of the task or his own. Eijaz angrily tells Sidharth that he should be following both.

While tempers run high in one part of the Bigg Boss house, the other sees a friendship blossoming between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. Pavitra asks Rahul to learn how to make rotis and he expresses his willingness to do whatever she says.

