Bigg Boss 14 October 5 day 2: From Sidharth Shukla-Gauahar Khan fight to Rubina Dilaik’s no, 5 important highlights

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:23 IST

Bigg Boss 14 October 5 day 2: The makers of Bigg Boss are under immense pressure to hit the ground running and it is showing. Bigg Boss 14 began with a few twists so that the first few days don’t miss out on that all-important masala that cranks up TRPs – the introduction of seniors inside the house and the concept of Bigg Boss rejects. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are responsible for churning the cauldron and they are doing their bit to add to entertainment. Meanwhile, thanks to the ‘toofani seniors’, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Sigh Malkani and Sara Gurpal have been left out in the cold and are trying to claw their way inside the Bigg Boss house. Here’s how it went down on the second day of Bigg Boss’s current season.

Sidharth Shukla-Gauahar Khan fight

Now, this is something that was raring to happen as soon as Sidharth and Gauahar signed on the dotted line. Gauahar had criticised Sidharth when he was inside Bigg Boss house last years and she aired her grievances on the premiere episode too. The teaser would lead to a full-fledged fight, of that we were sure. What we didn’t know was that it would happen on the second day of the season itself.

A promo that teases the fight shows Sidharth losing his cool over a particular task and blaming Gauahar for it. He says it is her mistake and also her responsibility.

Rubina Dilaik’s outfit problem

The outsiders can become insiders but only if they honour conditions set by the seniors. The four ‘rejected candidates’ are told by seniors that they can enter the house if they do a certain task -- Rubina is asked to wear the same clothes for a week, Jaan is asked to get a mohawk haircut and Nishant is challenged to wear a bikini for the entire week. Rubina refuses to follow the diktat, saying that she is very particular about her hygiene. Husband Abhinav Kashyap also tries to weigh in but in vain.

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mohawk

Jaan Kumar Sanu, going by the photos emerging from Bigg Boss house, gives in and is now the proud recipient of a mohawk. He also gets ragged about his ‘secret’.

Sidharth Shukla is Punjab ka ‘jijaji’

Sara Gurpal, conveys a sentimental message from all of Punjab and states that Sidharth Shukla is ‘Punjab ke jijaji’, hinting to his closeness to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz.

Pavitra Punia-Gauahar Khan fight

It was a tough day for Gauahar, it seems. After Sidharth, she also gets into a war of words with Pavitra Punia. Pavitra is about to begin her lunch when Gauahar asks if she has checked on other seniors before eating. An upset Pavitra seeks an explanation from Gauahar about why she is interrupting her while she is eating.