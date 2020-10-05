Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal married me in 2014, lying about being single: Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, shares proof

tv

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:22 IST

The new season of Bigg Boss 14 began on Saturday and has immediately found itself some controversies. Among the new contestants, Sara Gurpal, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia have set the temperature soaring already.

Sara found herself in a particularly sticky situation when a Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed that Sara married him in 2014. He added that she was lying when she claimed on Bigg Boss premiere that she was single. He also furnished a marriage certificate and pictures to back his claims.

Tushar said: “I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India.” To the query as to why was he declaring such details now, he said that he was prompted to do so after Sara claimed that she was single. He said, “I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara.”

Tushar Kumar shared a copy of their marriage certificate (right) as proof that they married in 2014.

In the pictures he shared, Sara happily poses with Tushar, sporting vermillion (sindoor) and traditional red and white bangles that many married woman wear. However, in the wedding certificate he shared, the person he is shown married to is named Rachna Devi.

He added that Sara was lying about her status and that she had married him for fame. He continued: “I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side.”

Looks like, not all are convinced with Sara’s image - fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Shehzad Deol claimed how she was only ‘playing innocent and kiddish’. He claimed to have met her, at a professional level, two years ago. Shehzad said that she is not as “bubbly and kiddish” as she was behaving on Bigg Boss.

Given her cheerful disposition inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara was compared to Bigg Boss 13’s hit contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Reacting to the comparison, Sara had told Times of India in an interview: “Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab. We are all different individuals. I am not taking it negatively. I am very proud of Shehnaaz Gill. She was entertaining and I have no problems with comparisons. And people of Punjab are anyway very nice. I am prepared for everything, be it positive or negative. When people will see me, I hope they will love me.”

